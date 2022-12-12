Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization to meet with One SXM Association. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament will meet on December 13, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 13.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of One SXM Association will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Update regarding the submitted resolution from One SXM Association

2. Presentation regarding reparations (IS/699/2021-2022 dated March 23, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.

All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42005-committee-for-constitutional-affairs-and-decolonization-to-meet-with-one-sxm-association.html