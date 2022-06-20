Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization to meet with Pro Souliga Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Committee for Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament will meet on June 21, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 9.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Pro Soualiga Foundation will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Questions regarding Pro -Soualiga Foundation and update Pro-Soualiga-Activities (IS/262/2020-2021 dated December 29, 2020)

2. The furtherance of the motion of November 5, 2020

3. Engagement agreement from Mr. Peter Choharis (IS/130/2020-2021)

4. The “Petition” (IS/480/2020-2021) (IS/680/2020-2021 dated May 21, 2021)

