Committee for District Councils of Parliament to meet with the Community Minded Leaders on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee for District Councils of Parliament will meet on March 29, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Community Minded Leaders will be present.

Upon the request of Member of Parliament Solange L. Duncan, the Committee for District Councils will be convening meetings with the various community councils in Sint Maarten. The intention of these meetings is to allow the community councils to present the challenges and any solutions that they might have within their respective community. ...



