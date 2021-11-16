Committee for District Councils to meet on Wednesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee for District Councils of Parliament will meet on November 17, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Resources 4 Community Resilience (R4CR) will be present.

Member of Parliament, MP S.A. Wescot-Williams requested this meeting.

The agenda points are:

1. Discussion on the report of the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), regarding its activities as executing agency for several programs

2. Discussion on the formalization of community/district councils on St. Maarten (IS/932/2020-2021 dated August 17, 2021)

