Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD), of Parliament will meet on June 9, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points:

Proposal for Action following Kingdom Charter Expert Panel Discussion (IS/825/2021-2022 dated April 22, 2022)

This meeting is a follow-up on the Expert Round Table discussion held on April 19, 2022.



Member of Parliament, MP S.L. Duncan requested this meeting.



