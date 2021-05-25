Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization of Parliament to meet on Wednesday . | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD) of Parliament will meet on May 26, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Peter Choharis of the Coharis Law Group will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the submitted UN Petition by Mr. P. Choharis

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be carried live



