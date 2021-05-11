Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization to meet with representatives of Sint Maarten Anti-Poverty Platform and Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition on Wednesday | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Committee of Constitutional Affairs and Decolonization (CCAD) will meet on May 12, 2021.

The Committee meeting which was adjourned on April 15, 2021, will be reconvened on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Sint Maarten Anti-poverty Platform and Sint Maarten Consumers Coalition will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the concerns regarding human rights and inequality in the relationship between St. Maarten and the Netherlands (IS/171/2020-2021 dated November 16, 2020)

This meeting was requested by MP R. Brison, MP O.E....



