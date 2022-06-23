Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Friday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on June 24, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday, at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten Youth Parliament will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Discussion on ideas for improvement and further development of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport sectors in Sint Maarten

2. Discussion on ideas for legislation and/or amendments to laws of Sint Maarten regarding Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports (IS/202/2021-2022 dated November 2, 2021)

Member



