Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on November 29, 2021.

The Committee meeting, which adjourned on October 8, 2021, will be reconvened on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication and the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Government’s casino Policy (Rules of The Game) and its enforcement (IS/634/2019-2020 dated February 27, 2020)

