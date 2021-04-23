Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on April 26, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, as well as the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport, will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Government’s casino Policy (Rules of The Game) and its enforcement (IS/634/2019-2020 dated February 27, 2020)

2. Current status on the Special Education Needs Policy being developed by the Department of Education

