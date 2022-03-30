Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on March 31, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Babe Ruth League will be present.

Member of Parliament, Ms. S.L. Duncan requested this meeting.

The agenda point is:

1. Current plans of the SXM Babe Ruth Baseball League

2. Future development of baseball on Sint Maarten (IS/637/2020-2021 dated May 5, 2021 and IS/583/2021-2022 dated February 22, 2022)

