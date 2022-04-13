Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on April 14, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport will be present.

The agenda points are:

Discussion with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport on:

1. Review of pending initiatives and/or plans regarding the development and implementation of a comprehensive St. Maarten history course/program in the secondary school curriculum

2. Update from the Ministry on existing and ...



...



