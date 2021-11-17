Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on November 18, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday, at 9.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Dr. Rhoda Arrindell will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the status of the development of a national anthem for Sint Maarten (IS/115/2021-2022 dated October 12, 2021)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

