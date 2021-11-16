Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) to meet with representatives of NIPA. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sports Affairs of Parliament will meet on November 17, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) will be present.

Member of Parliament, C.A. Buncamper requested this meeting.

The agenda point is:

Discussion regarding the position of NIPA in the field of education and how NIPA can properly develop students to successfully fit our job market (IS/679/2020-2021 dated May 21, 2021)

Due to measures taken to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39058-committee-of-education-culture-youth-and-sports-affairs-cecysa-to-meet-with-representatives-of-nipa.html