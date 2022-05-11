Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to meet regarding debriefing of recent IPKO and Tripartite hosted on Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), will meet on May 12, 2022

The CKAIR Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.30 hrs. on Thursday in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Debriefing IPKO and Tripartite May 4-6, 2022, on Sint Maarten

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

