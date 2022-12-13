Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) to meet regarding preparations IPKO and Tripartite. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR), will meet on December 14, 2022

The CKAIR Committee meeting is scheduled for 14.00 hrs. on Wednesday in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

1. Incoming documents

2. Preparations IPKO and Tripartite February 27 - March 3, 2023

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask.

