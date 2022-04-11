Committee of Parlatino Matters of Parliament to meet on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Parlatino Matters (CPM), of Parliament will meet on April 12, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

1. Model laws adopted by the 36th Ordinary Assembly of Parlatino, held on the 11th and 12th of February 2022 in Panama

2. Declarations made by and or on behalf of St. Maarten at the 36th Ordinary Assembly of Parlatino in Panama (IS/643/2021-2022 dated March 9, 2022)

Member of Parliament, S.A. Wescot-Williams requested this meeting.

Members ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40120-committee-of-parlatino-matters-of-parliament-to-meet-on-tuesday.html