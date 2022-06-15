Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor of Parliament to meet with St. Maarten AIDS Foundation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Health Social Development and Labor (CVSA) of Parliament will meet on June 16, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the St. Maarten AIDS Foundation will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the financial and public health implications as it relates to HIV/AIDS on Dutch Sint Maarten (IS/964/2021-2022 dated May 31, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations.



