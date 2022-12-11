Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) and Minister of Justice regarding immigration/residency and work permit policies. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Committee of Public Health Social Development and Labor (CVSA) of Parliament will meet on December 12, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) and the Minister of Justice will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor regarding immigration/residency and work permit policies (IS/648/2020-2021, dated May 10, 2021)

Member of Parliament, S.A. Wescot-Williams requested this Meeting.

