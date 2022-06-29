Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor of Parliament to meet with the Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Public Health Social Development and Labor (CVSA) of Parliament will meet on June 30, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Status of the amendment to the ordinance regulating the short-term contract (IS/077/2021-2022 dated October 10, 2021)

2. Current status of the Mental Health Sector in Sint Maarten

3. Presentation on Policies and Ordinances that directly relate to Mental Health Sector

