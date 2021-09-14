Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor to continue discussions with the Minister of PHSDL, concerning the food assistance program and community outreach initiatives. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor, of Parliament, will meet on September 15, 2021.

The Committee meeting, which was adjourned on September 2, 2021, will continue on Wednesday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

1. Food assistance program and community outreach initiatives (IS/646/2020-2021 dated May 10, 2021)

This agenda point was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

