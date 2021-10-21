Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor to meet on Thursday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The Committee of Public Health, Social Development and Labor of Parliament will meet on October 21, 2021. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the introduction of legislation to provide more relief and convenience for senior citizens (IS/066/2021-2022 dated September 29, 2021)

This agenda point was requested by MP G.S. Heyliger-Marten.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38848-committee-of-public-health-social-development-and-labor-to-meet-on-thursday.html