Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament to meet with Acrobatx. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will meet in a session on June 17, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 14:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Juien Ripert, director of Acrobatx will be present.

The objective of this meeting is to discuss options for structurally addressing natural risks in terms of topography and related effects.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on the mitigation of natural risks in sustainable construction development, and the protection of the users of public infrastructure (IS/670/2021-2022 dated March ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40657-committee-of-public-housing-spatial-planning-environment-and-infrastructure-of-parliament-to-meet-with-acrobatx.html