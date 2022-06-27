Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament to meet with Nature Foundation St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will meet on June 28, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of Nature Foundation St. Maarten will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Nature Foundation regarding the plans in connection with the recently signed agreement with Government and plans to tackle the ever-increasing invasive species’ presence on the island (IS/924/2021-2022 dated May 23, 2022)

Member of Parliament, S.A. Wescot-Williams requested this meeting.

