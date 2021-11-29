Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament to meet with representatives from Canadian Global Investments Ltd on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will meet in a session on November 30, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Roy Lynch and representatives from Canadian Global Investments Ltd. will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on a proposal for Offshore floating LNG Power Generation and Waste to Energy (IS/598/2019-2020 dated February 20, 2020)

