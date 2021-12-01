Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure of Parliament to meet with representatives of the Rental Tribunal (RT). | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure will meet in a session on December 2, 2021.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14:00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the Rental Tribunal (RT) will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion on the Rental Tribunal and its proposals for legislative amendments (IS/931/2020-2021 dated August 17, 2021)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an



...



