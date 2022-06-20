Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of Parliament to meet on Monday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of Parliament will meet on June 20, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Monday at 14.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Civil servants of the Ministry of TEATT will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Presentation by St. Maarten Tourist Bureau on an overview of their marketing and product development plans, including the use of increased funds provided by the 2021 and 2022 budget amendments

2. Presentation by the TEATT inspection department on an overview of activities planned



