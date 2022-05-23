Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of Parliament to meet on Tuesday. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Committee of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication of Parliament will meet on May 24, 2022.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Louis R. Engel will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation on project concepts that can create significant revenue for the country (IS/720/2021-2022 dated March 30, 2022)

This meeting was requested by Mr. Engel to present Parliament with concepts for the economic development and destination enhancements for Sint Maarten.

