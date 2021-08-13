Community advised to monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone #7. Tropical Storm Watch Likely | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson is calling on the community to closely monitor the progress of Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 (TC#7).

According to the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), TC#7 on Friday morning was approximately 930 miles southeast of Sint Maarten.

This system is being closely monitored by ODM and MDS as it is expected to approach the Lesser Antilles this weekend, and therefore residents and the business community are also advised to follow official weather reports.

In MDS Special Weather Statement on Friday morning, impacts on the local area are ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38277-community-advised-to-monitor-the-progress-of-potential-tropical-cyclone-7-tropical-storm-watch-likely.html