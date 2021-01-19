Community assistance needed in locating another missing teen. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The Sint Maarten Police Force is once again asking for the assistance of the community to locate a missing minor.

Angreille Pamilly Wigley, 14 years old, has been reported missing by her parents on Tuesday, January 19th, 2020. She was last seen on Monday morning January 18th when she left her home from Anguilla drive. She left home at approximately 06.30 A.M. on her way to school and has not been seen since then.

She was last seen wearing the Orange and blue uniform of Sint Maarten Vocational school.

If you know, or think you may know, the ...



