Community Organizations Invited to Sxm DOET 2021 Info Session | SMN NEWS

~SXM’s largest volunteer event is hosting its 7th annual SXM DOET.~

PHILIPSBURG, November 24, 2020 – SXM DOET is inviting community-based organizations to learn more about the annual SXM DOET volunteer event, which will take place on Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, 2021. The SXM DOET Project Management Team; Melanie Choisy & Laura Bijnsdorp, will host a brief virtual info-session on Wednesday, December 2 from 6:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

The info-session will give organizations insight on how to participate and register a project, new covid-19 regulations, and other plans for SXM DOET 2021. Individuals who are ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36220-community-organizations-invited-to-sxm-doet-2021-info-session.html