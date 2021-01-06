Community reminded to participate in COVID-19 Survey. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— The Department of Communication (DCOMM) which falls under the Ministry of General Affairs, is reminding members of the community to take part in a questionnaire on COVID-19 knowledge, attitudes, and practices, which will be concluding shortly. More than 800 persons have participated so far.

All responses are confidential and anonymous. Your participation will help inform and serve Sint Maarten communities. You can participate by visiting the following link: https://bit.ly/34jRjsq

The information gathered will help improve and guide future COVID-19 communication strategies to help keep the Sint Maarten population healthy and safe.

The survey is a collaboration between ...



