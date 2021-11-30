Community Spaces Finalized in Cay Hill and Sucker Garden. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport (MECYS) through the Department of Sport and its executive arm, the National Sports Institute (NSI) collaborated with the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) and the Netherlands Red Cross (NLRC) in the development of the community spaces at the Raoul Illidge Sports Complex (RISC) and the Melford Hazel Sports complex (MHSC). The Director of the NSI on behalf of the Minister of ECYS signed a user/care agreement with the community councils of Cay Hill and Upper Princess Quarter regarding the community spaces which were developed by the SMDF and NLRC. On ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39186-community-spaces-finalized-in-cay-hill-and-sucker-garden.html