Completion of 2nd cohort for Women’s Basic Self-Defense training. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— After 3 months of rigorous training the second cohort of the Women’s Basic Self-Defense Training came to an end on Thursday, October 05 at the Aziana Restaurant, Bobby’s Marina. The celebrants enjoyed a relaxed and fulfilled evening in the presence of the Minister of VSA Hon. Omar Ottley, and the Dept. Head of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs/Women’s Desk Chantale George-Groeneveldt. Minister Ottley congratulated the ladies on their achievement and encouraged them not to stay at this level but to keep building and striving for bigger and better. He also put his full commitment behind the continuation of this project which will inevitability become a program offered to women and other vulnerable groups in the community through the Department of Community Development, Family & Humanitarian Affairs/Women’s Desk.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/43998-completion-of-2nd-cohort-for-women-s-basic-self-defense-training.html