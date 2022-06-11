Concerned St. Peters residents discuss forming Community Council. | SMN NEWS

St. Peters:--- A group of concerned residents in the St. Peters community met on Thursday evening June 9th, with residents of the community, to discuss establishing a Community Council. The district has been missing out on aid in times of disaster due to a lack of proper representation. A recognized Community Council could assist residents of St. Peters in times of disaster with support from NGOs, the Government, and other funding agencies. The concerned St. Peters group includes Ashma Berkel, Eva Williams, Clifton Wilson, Aramis Halley, Jr., Beatrice George, and Reginald Richardson – The group was supported by Ms. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40615-concerned-st-peters-residents-discuss-forming-community-council.html