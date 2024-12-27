Concordia Youth died in scooter accident in Belvedere. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— A scooter rider lost his life on Tuesday morning after being involved in an accident on the Belvedere road approaching the French and Dutch border.

Eye with witnesses said that the young rider, known in the community as FEFE and hailing from Concordia, overtook a septic truck and then slammed into a motor car driven by a female. The rider fell on the car’s windshield then went airborne, he eventually fell and rolled over to the bushy area.

Police Spokesman Joe Josepha said the Traffic Department of KPSM was in Belvedere in connection with a serious accident that took place around 11.15 am. At about the time mentioned above, police Central Dispatch received multiple calls about a serious accident involving a scooter rider at the entrance of Belvedere leading towards the French Quarter. Preliminary investigations indicate that a car was turning left into Belvedere while the scooter rider was coming from the opposite direction and slammed into the side of the vehicle.

The victim who was in critical condition was transported to the SMMC for further medical care, however the rider succumbed shortly after from the severe injuries he received.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46703-concordia-youth-died-in-scooter-accident-in-belvedere.html