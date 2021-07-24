Consensus Kingdom Law amendments near completion. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The Prime Ministers of St. Maarten, Curacao, and Aruba have been participating in Four-Country Ministerial Consultations together with Demissionary State Secretary of Interior and Kingdom Relations Knops since July 15th to discuss the remaining items of concern of the countries on the proposed amendments to the Consensus Kingdom Law.

In March of this year, the Council of State confirmed many of the concerns of Sint Maarten and the other countries pertaining to the content of the law. Since then, from March 26th until July 19th, many adjustments have been made and discussions have taken place on a technical level ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38149-consensus-kingdom-law-amendments-near-completion.html