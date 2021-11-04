Constitution Court rules the Government of Sint Maarten has not acted unconstitutionally. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, November 1, the Constitutional Court did not support the request filed by the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten on April 26, concerning the three temporary national ordinances to cut the employment benefits of civil servants, (semi) public sector workers and political authorities. The three contested national ordinances were issued by the government of Sint Maarten on July 1, 2020, and passed in Parliament on February 3, 2021.

During Monday’s ruling, the Constitutional Court stated, “The Court is “fully aware” that the measures laid down in the national ordinances are far-reaching and have “unexpected and serious consequences” for many. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38977-constitution-court-rules-the-government-of-sint-maarten-has-not-acted-unconstitutionally.html