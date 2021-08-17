Constitutional Court hearing on Friday, 20 August 2021. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The public is reminded of the session scheduled by the Constitutional Court for a hearing regarding the case brought before the Court by the Ombudsman pertaining to the cuts to the employment benefits of all (semi) public sector workers. The three national ordinances that have been submitted for review to the Court are (the) Temporary National Ordinance Covid-19 cuts, Temporary National Ordinance to amend the terms of employment of political authorities, and Temporary National Ordinance on the standardization of top incomes and adjustment of employment conditions at (semi-) public sector entities.

The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten as the ‘Guardian ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38307-constitutional-court-hearing-on-friday-20-august-2021.html