Construction firms, Builders and Trenching Contractors must be Prepared to Activate Storm-Ready Plans. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Ministry of General Affairs Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management (ODM), is appealing to the building sector, to have storm-ready plans in place for quick activation in the event the country is threatened by a weather system during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

Construction activities, trenching, and excavation works, are taking place throughout the country, and at building and construction sites, materials and debris laying around could pose a threat in the event of a storm/hurricane threat to the nation.

Contractors and builders must have a plan in place to secure building sites before a storm/hurricane strikes. This ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40692-construction-firms-builders-and-trenching-contractors-must-be-prepared-to-activate-storm-ready-plans.html