Construction new KNMI monitoring station well on its way. | SMN NEWS

SABA:— Works to construct a new monitoring station of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) on the northern coast of Saba are progressing steadily. A team of Dutch military personnel, stationed in St. Maarten, has been carrying the materials along the North Coast Trail to the location on Grey Hill where a KNMI team is constructing the new monitoring station.

Military personnel on Thursday, April 8, ahead of time, completed the heavy task of carrying some 2000 kilograms of material on foot along the North Coast Trail, covering a difference in altitude of some 300 meters. On multiple trips per ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37275-construction-new-knmi-monitoring-station-well-on-its-way.html