Construction starts on first Caribbean Escape Rooms. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— This month, construction has started on the first Escape Room in the Caribbean. This was announced by its founding partners Caribbean Brewing Company B.V. of St Maarten and Gam Masters from Canada.

Escape Rooms are a rapidly expanding phenomenon within the entertainment industry. Themed rooms are designed professionally and provide a group puzzle to solve. According to the research bureau Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC), the Escape Room industry was valued at $8.6 billion worldwide and is to grow to over $22 billion in 2025.

Popular moments to embark on the group challenges are the beginning of nights ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38203-construction-starts-on-first-caribbean-escape-rooms.html