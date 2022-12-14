Consul General US meets technical delegation SER Curaçao. | SMN NEWS

WILLEMSTAD:--- The Consul General, also Chef de Mission of the United States of America for Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, Saba, St. Eustatius, and St. Maarten Mrs. Margy Bond met with an official delegation of the Social Economic Council (SER) of Curaçao on Monday, December 12, 2022. The international activities of the advisory body were briefly discussed, including the manner in which the SER fulfills its statutory tasks within the world association of ESCs, AICESIS, as well as its active involvement in the activities of the Global Deal Initiative, established with the cooperation of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD/OECD).

