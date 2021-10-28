Consultation new Corporate Governance Code financial sector. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad/Philipsburg:--- The Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten (CBCS) drafted a new corporate governance code (Code) for the financial sector. The objective of this Code is to clarify the roles and responsibilities of directors, supervisory directors, and (beneficial) shareholders. Furthermore, the Code provides further guidance in respect to the requirements for business households of financial sector institutions in line with the institutions’ nature, scope, and risk profile. Finally, the Code encourages corporate social responsibility and ethical business culture.

During the month of October, the CBCS is hosting several virtual presentations for the representative organizations, providing them with information on ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38907-consultation-new-corporate-governance-code-financial-sector.html