Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament about the Country Packages. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Central Committee of Parliament will meet in a session on November 24, 2021.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on Monday, November 22, 2021, will resume on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 11.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The intention of this Central Committee meeting is for the Council of Ministers per Ministry, to inform Parliament concerning the Country Reform Package for Sint Maarten and the execution of the current Implementation Agenda.

The Minister of Justice and the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport, and Telecommunication will ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39116-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-about-the-country-packages.html