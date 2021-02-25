Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning National ordinance to amend the National ordinance public health incorporating the Regulation 2019-nCoV. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on February 26, 2021. The Central Committee meeting which was adjourned on February 16, 2021, will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. The Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Ontwerp Landsverordening houdende wijziging van de Landsverordening publieke gezondheid tot incorporatie van de Regeling 2019-nCoV (Zittingsjaar 2020-2021-143) (IS/387/2020-2021 d.d. 8 februari 2021)

The national ordinance to amend the National ordinance public health incorporating the Regulation 2019-nCoV (Parliamentary year 2020-2021-143)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/36897-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-concerning-national-ordinance-to-amend-the-national-ordinance-public-health-incorporating-the-regulation-2019-ncov.html