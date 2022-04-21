Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning presentation by experts on the draft consensus Kingdom Law COHO. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on Friday, April 22, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, will be reconvened on Friday, 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Mr. Dennis Richardson and Ms. Nathalie Tackling will be present.

The agenda point is:

Presentation by experts regarding the pros and cons of the draft consensus Kingdom Law Caribbean Reform and Development Agency (IS/547/2021-2022 dated February 11, 2022)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40182-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-concerning-presentation-by-experts-on-the-draft-consensus-kingdom-law-coho.html