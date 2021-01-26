Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament concerning several draft national ordinances | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:—The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 11.00 hrs.

The Central Committee meeting is a continuation of the meeting which was adjourned on Monday, January 25, 2021. The Prime Minister and the Minister of Finance will be present.

The agenda points are:

1. Ontwerp tijdelijke landsverordening Covid-19 bezuinigingen arbeidsvoorwaarden overheidsdienaren (Zittingsjaar 2020- 2021-139) (IS/301/2020-2021 d.d. 18 januari 2021)

Temporary National Ordinance Covid-19 cuts employment conditions for civil servants (Parliamentary Year 2020-2021-139) (IS/301/2020-2021 dated January 18, 2021)

2. Ontwerp tijdelijke landsverordening normering topinkomens en aanpassing arbeidsvoorwaarden bij (semi) publieke ...



