Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the approval of composition delegation and provision of Members of Parliament to attend and participate in the 31st congress and trade mission in the context of Ten years after the dismantlin | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on October 22, 2021.

This Central Committee meeting, which was adjourned on October 4, 2021, will be reconvened on Friday at 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Only agenda point 2 will be handled.

The agenda points are:

2. Approval composition delegation and provisions Members of Parliament to attend and participate the 31st Congress and Trade Mission titled: “Ten years after dismantling Netherlands Antilles”, December 8-9, 2021 in the Hague, the Netherlands. (IS/937/2020-2021 dated August 18, 2021)

3. ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38863-continuation-central-committee-meeting-of-parliament-regarding-the-approval-of-composition-delegation-and-provision-of-members-of-parliament-to-attend-and-participate-in-the-31st-congress-and-trade-mission-in-the-context-of-ten-years-after-the-dismantling-of-the-netherlands-antilles.html