Continuation Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding the financial status of the Bureau Telecommunications and Post St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on November 23, 2021.

This Central Committee meeting which started on December 7, 2020, with a continuation on February 5, 2021, will be reconvened on Tuesday at 14.00 hrs. The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, Mr. Roger Lawrence will be present to answer questions posed by Members of Parliament regarding the financial standing of the Bureau.

Members of Parliament, S.A. Wescot-Williams, M.D. Gumbs, C.A. Buncamper and G.S. Heyliger-Marten requested this meeting.

The agenda point is:

The (financial) status of the ...



